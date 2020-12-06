WILTON MANORS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl from Wilton Manors Sunday morning.
The release says Stella Turley may be in the company of 29-year-old Christine Ammon, who authorities would consider her abductor.
Stella was last seen wearing a dark blue dress with thin red and white stripes. Police say she has a strawberry shaped birthmark on the left temple of her face.
Chrstine Ammon was last seen wearing a floral shirt and dark colored leggings.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.
LATEST STORIES:
- NASA & SpaceX launches supplies to International Space Station
- Amber Alert issued for missing Florida toddler
- 26-year-old arrested after infant, woman shot dead in Florida home
- Motorcyclist hits, kills 7-year-old crossing street in Port Richey, flees scene
- Pres. Trump asks Georgia governor for help overturning Biden’s election victory in the state