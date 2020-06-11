Missing 13-year-old Florida girl found safe

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – State law enforcement officials have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing Martin County girl after she was found safe on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Kimberly Ohler was seen leaving her home in Hobe Sound Wednesday night and had got into a truck with two males.

Around noon Thursday, officials issued an Amber Alert for Ohler, asking for the public’s help in locating her.

About an hour later, officials said the child was found safe.

Further information was not immediately available.

