Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga, 2 months old, and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, 1 year old (Photo by FDLE)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER alert for two small children who went missing out of Palm Beach County.

The Amber Alert said Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga, 2 months old, and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, 1 year old, were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19 years old, in the area of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth.

The three individuals are believed to be in the company of Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar, 21, and could be traveling in a 2004 dark gray Lexus sedan with a Florida tag number of YG73144. It has a temporary tag, a spoiler on the track, and clear-white taillights instead of red.

Both children are said to have brown eyes and brown hair, but a complete physical description has not been provided.

Diaz Escobar, on the other hand, was described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar (Credit: FDLE)

If you see these people, do not approach them. Call 911 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000 immediately.