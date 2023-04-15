MIAMI (WFLA) — An AMBER was issued for a 3-year-old boy out of South Florida early Saturday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Oliver Williams, 3, was last seen in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Miami while wearing “a green and yellow shirt with a brown fake belt on it that reads ‘TMNT’ for ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ black-and-green shorts, and multicolored Crocs.”

It is believed that Oliver may be with an unknown man, who the FDLE described as being black and wearing a baseball cap and orange shirt.

Authorities said they may be traveling in a 2018 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag number, 34BGWE.

Williams is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, which is said to be in corn rows.

If you know where he is, call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or 911.