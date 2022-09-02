6-year-old Jorge “Jo Jo” Morales, left, and his father Jorge Gabriel Morales, right (Credit: FDLE)

MIAMI (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has put out an AMBER ALERT for a child who went missing out of Miami.

Authorities are searching for Jorge “Jo Jo” Morales, 6, who was last seen on Aug. 27 on Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami.

Jo Jo is believed to be traveling with Jorge Morales, 45, who was identified in previous reports as the 6-year-old’s father.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported Tuesday that Jo Jo was picked up from his mother’s home at 9:15 p.m. Saturday by his father and his grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Morales.

However, the child never returned home, violating court orders.

“Everything was gone. Everything was gone from his apartment,” said Yanet Concepcion, Jo Jo’s mother. “His phones were off. His mom’s phone was off.”

Jo Jo is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. His father is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Miami-Dade police said Jorge Morales may be driving a 2006 Gray Ford Expedition XLT with Florida Tag CSIU53.

WTVJ said the child has autism and may require services.