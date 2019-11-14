LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Homestead

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl from Homestead, Florida.

Law enforcement said Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen in the area of the 39th block of 9th Street in Homestead.

Cedillo-Ramirez is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green and white striped blouse, red pants and pink slippers, according to law enforcement.

The toddler may be in the company of 23-year-old Diego Cedillo-Hernandez.

Hernadez is 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 147 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige and green shirt and jeans.

Law enforcement believes the two may be traveling in a 2006 white Hyundai Azera with the Florida tag number Z782JS.

If you spot Hernandez, do not approach. Please contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on Jesmine’s whereabouts, please contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss