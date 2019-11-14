Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Homestead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl from Homestead, Florida.

Law enforcement said Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen in the area of the 39th block of 9th Street in Homestead.

Cedillo-Ramirez is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green and white striped blouse, red pants and pink slippers, according to law enforcement.

The toddler may be in the company of 23-year-old Diego Cedillo-Hernandez.

Hernadez is 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 147 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige and green shirt and jeans.

Law enforcement believes the two may be traveling in a 2006 white Hyundai Azera with the Florida tag number Z782JS.

If you spot Hernandez, do not approach. Please contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on Jesmine’s whereabouts, please contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

LATEST STORIES: