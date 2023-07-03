JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old who went missing from Jacksonville early Monday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a missing child report at about 3 a.m. for Fernanda Arias. She was last seen leaving her home in the area of Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive.

However, search efforts have failed to locate the child as of this report.

The 12-year-old is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a white shirt.

According to the alert, Fernanda may be traveling with a man named Jorge Reyes “in a dark colored 2-door Honda with a large rear spoiler.” Authorities do not have a photo or description for Reyes as of this report.

Authorities said if you see Fernanda and Reyes, call law enforcement and do not approach them.

You can call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.