Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl in Central Florida

Florida

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl from Apopka, Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mackenzie Vega, a Black-Hispanic female, was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka.

FDLE says Vega was last seen wearing a yellow training bra and gray shorts. She is roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and long, brown curly hair that she wears in a ponytail high on her head.

Vega may be in the company of Keith Edward Green Jr, a Black male with black hair and black eyes.

Vega and Green may be traveling in a 2017 silver or tan Hyundai Elantra, with a Texas tag number MVD3055.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vega, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 1-866-858-2233 or 911.

