WALNUT HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert for a kidnapped 11-year-old girl in Escambia County.

Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen in the area of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill. Banesa is 5’2″ and 120 lbs with scars on her face.

FDLE said Banesa may be with Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, 42, who is 5’8″ and 140 lbs.

If you see Banesa or have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.