Amber Alert issued for missing Florida toddler

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who was reported missing in Orlando.

Jenzell Cintron Perez, 2, was last seen in the 1000 block of South Conway Road, wearing only a diaper.

Investigators suspect the child may be in the company of Sugey Perez Diaz, 33, and may also be in the company of a male in dark clothing.

The boy is described as a 3 feet tall white male, weighing 45 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Diaz is a 5 feet 4 inches white female, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was also wearing dark clothing, authorities said.

If you spot Perez and Diaz, do not approach them.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department at (321) 235-5300 or 911.

LATEST STORIES: