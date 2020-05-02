AMBER Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Panhandle

Breaking News
FDLE

WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida AMBER Alert was issued for a 9-year-old girl last seen in Walton Beach Saturday.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement says Alliarra Williams may be in the company of Frankie Williams, 30, and traveling to the Pensacola area. She was last seen in the 20 block of NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach.

FDLE says Alliarra was last seen wearing a pink Adidas jacket with pink shorts and black tennis shoes. Frankie Williams was last seen wearing a grey hat, black hoodie, grey ripped jeans and red shoes. He has a tattoo of Benjamin Franklin on his throat.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Alliarra, please contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or 911.

