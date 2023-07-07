FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a missing 12-year-old out of Fort Pierce.

Leon Scarborough was last seen in the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce in a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs, according to law enforcement.

Leon Scarborough has blue eyes, blonde hair and is 5’6″ and 130 pounds, officials said. He has a mole on his left shoulder blade and is known to wear a silver chain around his neck.

Leon Scarborough may be with 54-year-old Tracey Scarborough, according to law enforcement.

Anyone who sees Leon Scarborough is asked to call law enforcement immediately and should not approach.