TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An AMBER alert has been issued for an endangered child who went missing out of Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE said 8-year-old Ja’rell Lewis was last seen in the area of 2600 University Boulevard North in Jacksonville.

The child is described as being 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds.

Authorities said Ja’rell is believed to be traveling with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza with Florida tag number 72BEYB.

Lewis is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall.

If you see them, do not approach. Call local law enforcement.