CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued for an 8-month-old Florida girl on Thursday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for Paradise Levy. Paradise was last seen in the area of the 1300th block of Stonehill Way in Orange Park. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

The 8-month-old may be with her father, Terry Levy, who was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

They may be traveling in an unknown vehicle with another man.

Anyone with information on Paradise’s whereabouts is asked to call FDLE or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.