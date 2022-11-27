TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl who was last seen in Jacksonville on Saturday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 7-year-old Kaitlynn La Recca was last seen in the area of the 5400 block of Los Santos Way in Jacksonville. Authorities said she may be in the company of 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer.

FDLE described La Recca as a white female standing about 4′ tall and weigh approximately 60 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ulshafer was described as a white female standing 5’3″ and weighing about 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.