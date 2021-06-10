Amber Alert canceled, 6-year-old girl from St. Augustine found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Six-year-old El’egance McGlocking has been found and is safe.

Please contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 for more information.

The Florida AMBER Alert issued for El'egance McGlocking has been cancelled. We are happy to report that the child is safe. Thank you for sharing! Please contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 for more information. — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 10, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl from St. Augustine.

According to the FDLE, El’egance McGlocking was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Julia Street.

McGlocking was wearing a white Nike shirt and pink shorts. She has brown eyes, black hair and plaits with red, white, and blue beads.

Law enforcement officials say she may be in the company of 35-year-old Alina Holmes and 33-year-old Essence Price.

Alina Holmes – Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Essence Prince – Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Holmes, Price and McGlocking may be traveling in a 2001, black Acura CL with a Georgia license plate RYT5647 or a silver Chevrolet SUV.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of McGlocking, please contact the St Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 or call 911.