Amber Alert canceled: 4-year-old Gainesville boy found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Amber Alert that was issued for a 4-year-old Gainesville boy Thursday morning.

Authorities had been searching for Jai’lon Dorsey-Fisher after he disappeared in the 1400 block of West University Avenue in Gainesville.

Investigators said they thought the child may have been in the company of 52-year-old Richard Booth, and listed him in the missing person’s flyer as the child’s abductor.

Less than an hour after issuing the alert, authorities said they resolved the case and the child was safely located.

Further information was not immediately available.