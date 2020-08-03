Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old Florida boy

Florida

(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 2-week-old boy from Broward County.

Authorities say Joshua Quinteron was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Fisherman’s Drive in Coconut Creek with 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia.

Quinteron was last seen wearing a grey and blue onesie.

Garcia, was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants. Garcia has black hair and brown eyes as well as a feather and arrow tattoo on his right forearm and red lips on the left side of his neck.

Garcia is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The two may have been seen in a silver SUV in the Oakland Park area.

