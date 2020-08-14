Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl out of Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl out of Orlando.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the unknown, white or Hispanic teen was last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road. She was wearing a red baggy T-shirt with dark pants.

Detectives say the teen was possibly abducted by an unknown, white or Hispanic man, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

The 16-year-old is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair.

The two may be traveling in a 2004, gray Toyota Rav4 with a Florida license plate 504RXA. The rear passenger window is broken.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the teen, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or 911.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: