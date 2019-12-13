Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Florida girl

Live Now
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac.

Isaac was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Locustberry Drive in
Kissimmee, Florida.

Isaac is described as a white-hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, and an indigo jacket. She also has a mole on her lower lip.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911.

