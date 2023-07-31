VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert Monday for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from Daytona Beach.

According to the FLDE, the alert was issued for Barbora Zdanska, 14, after she was last seen in the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard on Saturday.

Barbora is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

Authorities said the 14-year-old may be traveling in a blue 2014 Dodge Caravan with the Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle is reported to have a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

Anyone with information on Barbora’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FDLE or the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or call 911.