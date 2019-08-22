Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy in Clay Co.

Live Now
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy in Orange Park, Florida.

According to the alert, Cedric Barnes was last seen in the area of Spencer Plantation Boulevard.

Barnes is 4 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue, striped polo shirt, jean shorts and a red backpack.

He may have a red scooter with him.

Barnes was last seen getting into a silver sedan who was being driven by an unknown man with short dreadlocks.

If you have any information on Barnes’ whereabouts, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

