ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Marcus Lyles who was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said Lyles was last seen wearing a black “Adidas” onesie and may be in the company of 20-year-old Kira Lawson.

The two may also be traveling in a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata, with FL license plate QXYF78. FDLE said the Sonata may have tinted windows and black rims.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact FDLE or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7233 or 911.

