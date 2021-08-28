AMBER Alert issued after man abducts 2 children in South Florida, FDLE says

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement put out an AMBER alert Saturday morning after two children were abducted out of Deerfield Beach, the department said.

Authorities are looking for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy, both described as two white children. Zaynah was said to have gone missing Friday, while the FDLE did not have a date for Zain, calling him the companion child.

Zaynah stands at three feet six inches tall, weighs 65 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Zain is described as standing four feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes as well.

The FDLE said the two children were last seen on the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach. The department identified their abductor as Max Carias-Carrilo, 36.

Carias-Carrilo is said to be five feet eight inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes. Carias-Carillo is said to have a thick beard without a moustache.

The FDLE said the children and Carias-Carillo may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 535 series with the FL tag number PJH1B.

Authorities said that if you see them, do not approach, but contact law enforcement. You can either call the Broward County Sheriff’s Office at 1-954-321-4226 or 911.