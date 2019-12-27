Amazon is opening 5th fulfillment center in Florida

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. This year Prime Day is happening on two days: Monday, July 15, 2019, and Tuesday, July 16. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Amazon is opening its fifth fulfillment center in Florida.

The company announced Thursday it was opening a distribution hub in Deltona, Florida. Deltona is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach along Interstate 4.

The center will need 500 workers, who will earn $15 an hour or more, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon already employs 13,500 workers in Florida at centers in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

The company said it has invested more than $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, research facilities and compensation to thousands of employees since 2013.

