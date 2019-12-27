DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Amazon is opening its fifth fulfillment center in Florida.
The company announced Thursday it was opening a distribution hub in Deltona, Florida. Deltona is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach along Interstate 4.
The center will need 500 workers, who will earn $15 an hour or more, Amazon said in a statement.
Amazon already employs 13,500 workers in Florida at centers in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.
The company said it has invested more than $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, research facilities and compensation to thousands of employees since 2013.
LATEST STORIES:
- Child dies on Delta plane after going into cardiac arrest
- ‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
- New Mexico police investigate killing of 4 on Christmas Day
- Amazon is opening 5th fulfillment center in Florida
- Lakeland’s professional soccer team ‘Florida Tropics’ on fire with undefeated season