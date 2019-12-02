Amazon driver helps foil porch priate, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A porch pirate in Boynton Beach came up short while trying to steal a package, thanks to the quick thinking of an Amazon driver.

Police said an Amazon Prime driver, who had just delivered the package, saw the thief running down the street and called 911.

The woman dropped the box in the bushes and the delivery woman returned the package to its rightful owners.

According to police, the driver said she saw her delivery truck being followed by a male and female on bicycles.

Police say some tips you can use to help prevent a porch pirate from stealing your packages include: