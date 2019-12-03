Amazon driver catches porch pirate in Florida

(CNN) – Police in Boynton Beach say a porch pirate’s plan to steal a package was foiled by an alert delivery driver.

A Ring doorbell camera recorded the thief casually walking up to the home, taking the box from the porch, and quickly running off.

The Amazon prime delivery driver was alert after noticing two people on bicycles following her truck.

The driver called 911 after she saw the woman running down the street with a package that had just been delivered.

The woman dropped the box in the bushes and the driver returned the package back to its rightful owner.

Police have not yet been able to identify the suspect.

In an effort to prevent porch pirates from stealing your packages, consider having them delivered to your community’s management office or your job, require a signature for delivery or invest in a doorbell camera or a home video surveillance system.

