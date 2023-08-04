TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Police are searching for a suspect who stole an Amazon delivery truck while the driver was dropping off a package at one of their stops.

Investigators say on May 28, the delivery van was on its routine route making deliveries when he exited the truck.

That’s when an unknown man, dressed in gloves, sunglasses and a hat, hopped in the driver’s seat and took off.

“The audacity to get into a truck full of merchandise, drive off with it, and take all this merchandise,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra said.

The video shows the suspect notice the camera before grabbing and allegedly disabling it.

The truck was found via GPS on Southwest 104th Place and Southwest 14th Street in Miami.

Upon inspection, nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise was missing.

Anyone with information about the suspect or regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.