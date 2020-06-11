Amazon 4-star store opening in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – An Amazon 4-star store will be opening its doors in Orlando.
Amazon 4-star is a physical Amazon store with all kinds of products from electronics and toys, to kitchen and home appliances.
An Amazon Prime spokesperson told WESH 2 News one is planned for the Mall at Millenia in Orlando. That store is currently hiring.
The details on how many jobs are available and when the store will open have not been released.
A total 16 Amazon 4-star stores will be opening across the country including three locations in Florida.
Besides Orlando, stores will be opening in Miami Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.
