Alligator without head or tail found near Florida boat ramp

STUART, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A kayaker is looking for answers after finding a poached gator at the Hosford Park Boat Ramp in Stuart on Thursday morning.

Kino Velez filed a complaint with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, which is now taking tips from anyone who has information.

Velez said he’s pretty sure the poached gator he found Thursday, which had its tail missing and jaw carved out, is one he’s seen before while kayaking.

Velez said he called park employees who he claimed pushed the gator back into the water.

“We feel very sad to see things like that just taken away from us,” Velez said.

Alligator hunting season ends Nov. 1st.

Although it’s legal to hunt gators with a permit, it’s illegal to poach them and leave a carcass behind.