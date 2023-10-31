BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Beachgoers spotted a different kind of jaws at a Florida beach on Monday. An alligator was to blame for sending swimmers back to the sand at Hillsboro Beach.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called in to wrangle the gator.

A video from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed FWC workers and police capturing and tying up the alligator to move it to another area.

(WTVJ)

WTVJ reported that the alligator was put into the back of a truck and released in the Everglades.

Wildlife experts told the news station that the gator probably got lost down a canal and ended up at the beach.

“Be aware,” Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill told WTVJ. “If you see a gator in the ocean, understand it took a wrong turn somewhere, and it doesn’t mean to be out in the ocean.”

Alligators typically prefer freshwater but can tolerate swimming in saltwater for short periods of time.