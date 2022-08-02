TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator was euthanized Sunday after it was spotted with a knife sticking out of its head in Volusia County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Several people reported the injured gator to FWC after it was spotted swimming in a pond behind a Subway store in the Deltona area, WESH 2 News reported. FWC told the news outlet it launched an investigation into the incident after photos of the animal were shared across social media.

News Channel 8 learned the alligator was captured by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper on Sunday, July 31. It was approximately 4 foot 9 inches in length.

“Due to the injury to its head, it was humanely euthanized,” an FWC official told WFLA.

According to the FWC, “it is illegal to intentionally kill, injure, possess, or capture, or attempt to kill, injure, possess, or capture an alligator unless authorized by rules of the commission.”

Authorities did not immediately indicate if there are any suspects in the incident.

The FWC encourages people to report violations immediately by calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). People with concerns about an alligator can call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper will be dispatched to resolve the situation.