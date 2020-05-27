1  of  2
Alligator shows up at NASA launch site

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — Reporters spotted a six foot alligator at the SpaceX launch site a day before NASA’s historic launch from Cape Canaveral.

With just hours before lift-off, NASA and SpaceX are making sure all the preparations are complete.

  • Crew — check
  • Rocket — check
  • Alligator — check

As the media gathered Tuesday to prepare for the launch, a six foot alligator was spotted near the launch site.

