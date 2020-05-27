BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — Reporters spotted a six foot alligator at the SpaceX launch site a day before NASA’s historic launch from Cape Canaveral.
With just hours before lift-off, NASA and SpaceX are making sure all the preparations are complete.
- Crew — check
- Rocket — check
- Alligator — check
As the media gathered Tuesday to prepare for the launch, a six foot alligator was spotted near the launch site.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man dies in car fire at Lutz shopping plaza
- Alligator shows up at NASA launch site
- French designer creates plastic shields to dine at restaurants
- American Airlines to tell customers when planes fill up
- $10,000 reward offered after bears spotted with missing limbs