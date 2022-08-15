TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Alligator hunting season begins in Florida on Monday and according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), more than 7,300 permits have been awarded to hunters.

In May, FWC approved new rules to alligator hunting, allowing hunting 24 hours a day in approved areas, available to hunters with a proper license.

Each hunter who was approved for a permit can harvest two alligators. Harvest areas and dates for hunting are specific to each permit.

Alligator hunting season ends on the morning of Nov. 1.

Data from 2021 showed that 7,955 alligators were harvested last year.

The state’s harvest has been recognized both nationally and internationally for its “sustainable use of a natural resource,” according to the FWC.