TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator in Lake County, Florida wedged itself under a police car while fleeing authorities “at full speed,” according to the Leesburg Police Department.

“Well, we don’t see this every day…” a tweet from the department said. “While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car.”

Looking defeated that its escape plan was foiled, the gator was safely removed from underneath the car. Authorities said no permanent damage was done to the patrol vehicle.