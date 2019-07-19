Alligator caught at Chicago lagoon flown to new home in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – ‘Chance the Snapper’ is finally where he belongs.. in Florida. The small gator was captured in Chicago Tuesday and just two days later, was flown to Jacksonville.

The male gator, nicknamed ‘Chance the Snapper,’ was first spotted in the Humboldt Park lagoon in Chicago about a week ago. After local enthusiasts tried and failed to trap the reptile, Frank Robb arrived from St. Augustine on Sunday. By early Tuesday, he had caught the 5-foot 3-inch animal using something that even cartoon alligators know to avoid: a fishing pole.

“I brought my fishing rod and it went down pretty fast,” Robb said at a news conference at the park Tuesday morning. At about 1:30 a.m. — about 36 hours into the hunt — Robb said he “saw his eye shine and caught him on the fishing rod. One cast… and it was done.”

Chance is headed to his new home, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park. Once he arrives at the zoo, his measurements will be taken, he’ll go through a physical exam and will be ready to meet his new Florida fans.