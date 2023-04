WEST PALM BEACH — An alligator caused a spectacle in a Florida neighborhood Monday after an alligator decided to jay walk and block the road.

Photos uploaded by the West Palm Beach Department showed officers corralling the sizable gator while residents watched.

In one photo, an FWC officer appeared to be bopping the gator on the snout while keeping it at a distance.

Eventually, an FWC trapper arrived and got the alligator tied up.

“Nothing to see here,” the police department said.