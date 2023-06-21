TAMPA, Fla. WFLA — A 13-year-old boy escaped with his life during an alligator attack in Winter Springs.

NBC affiliate WESH, citing local officials, said the boy was swimming in Howell Creek, located in Winter Springs, when he was bitten on his hip and leg.

The young teen was rushed to an area hospital where he is expected to recover.

A nuisance alligator trapper was called to the site of the attack Wednesday in hopes of finding the animal responsible.

Authorities warned residents to stay away from areas where alligators are known to inhabit.