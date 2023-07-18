LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida spring is closed to swimmers after an alligator bit a snorkeler on Monday.

At around 12:30 p.m., officials responded to an “aggressive alligator” at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest, according to a report from WCJB.

A swimmer was bitten by a 7-foot alligator while snorkeling in the spring, NBC affiliate WESH reported. He sustained puncture wounds and lacerations in the attack, but was reportedly able to drive himself to the hospital, according to WCJB.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed the alligator and is investigating the incident. The swimming area will reopen after the investigation ends.

The park was closed earlier this month while officials relocated another nuisance alligator, according to WCJB.