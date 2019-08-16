Alleged stowaway found after flight from Havana lands in Miami

MIAMI (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating after they say a man allegedly stowed away on a flight from Havana, Cuba to Miami, Florida overnight.
According to NBC Miami, investigators say the man was found in the baggage cargo area of a Swift Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport. The report says an airline employee found the alleged stowaway when the flight landed around midnight.
Twitter user @Srt_lex posted a video around 1:30 a.m. that appears to show airline workers speaking with the man as he sits on the ground.
“Came from Havana to Miami inside the planes [sic] belly where the bags go,” the tweet read.
Telemundo 51 in Miami spoke exclusively with the alleged stowaway’s father. He told the news outlet he thought it was a joke when airline employees contacted him.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.