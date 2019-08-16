Live Now
Alleged stowaway found after flight from Havana lands in Miami

Flights arriving from Havana are shown on a monitor at Miami International Airport Monday, April 13, 2009 in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating after they say a man allegedly stowed away on a flight from Havana, Cuba to Miami, Florida overnight.

According to NBC Miami, investigators say the man was found in the baggage cargo area of a Swift Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport. The report says an airline employee found the alleged stowaway when the flight landed around midnight.

Twitter user @Srt_lex posted a video around 1:30 a.m. that appears to show airline workers speaking with the man as he sits on the ground.

“Came from Havana to Miami inside the planes [sic] belly where the bags go,” the tweet read.

Telemundo 51 in Miami spoke exclusively with the alleged stowaway’s father. He told the news outlet he thought it was a joke when airline employees contacted him.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

