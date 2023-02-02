TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All North American LEGOLAND resorts from Florida, to New York and California will reach certified Autism Center status next month.

Last year, LEGOLAND Florida Resort and the neighboring Peppa Pig Theme Park were officially designated as Certified Autism Centers (CAC). LEGOLAND New York is set to debut its CAC status when it reopens for the season on March 31.

To become a CAC, 80% of staff must be certified at all times.

According to the park’s website, The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards “has worked with the Resort to conduct a staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training.”

The training program teaches staff how to better understand and communicate with people with autism, and focus on sensory awareness, motor skills, program development, social skills, communication, environment, and emotional awareness.

The board then took an in-depth look at the resort to help develop Sensory Guides that are available to park guests.

“These guides are comprehensive planning tools that provide insight on how each attraction may affect each of the five senses,” the website added.

Guests in need of some quiet time and relief from sensory stimulation can also access Quiet Rooms inside at select arks. The rooms have dimmable lighting and sensory swings.