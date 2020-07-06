All Florida districts must reopen school campuses next month, Dept. of Education says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All brick and mortar schools in Florida must reopen in August and provide “the full panoply of services,” the state’s Department of Education announced Monday.

An emergency order signed by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said that “upon reopening in August, all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students,” with advice from state and local health departments.

According to the order, school districts must have a monitoring system in place to make sure students are not falling behind in their studies and are making adequate progress, and that data must be shared regularly with Florida DOE.

The schools must also provide all services required by law, including in-person instruction, and specialized instruction and services for students with IEPs (individualized education program), along with English-language learners.

The news comes following the announcement that Hillsborough County schools have extended parents response deadline to reopening plans until July 17.

The Department of Education states that is temporary and only for the fall semester.

For a full look at full executive order from the Department of Education click here, along with a presentation that breaks down the information.

MORE TOP STORIES