Roads into Fort Lauderdale airport reopen after suspicious package investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have reopened all roads into the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after they were called to two terminals to investigate a suspicious package.

NBC 6 reports the package was found outside Terminals 2 and 3 just before 2 a.m.

Deputies responded and closed all roads into the airport. A number of flights were canceled or delayed.

Ava Campbell, a passenger said her father got a text message notifying him that her flight was delayed. “I think it’s crazy because nobody knows what’s going on,” Ava Campbell, she told the news station.

Around 7 a.m., the roadways reopened and planes were seen on the runways waiting to take off.