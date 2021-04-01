Roads into Fort Lauderdale airport reopen after suspicious package investigation

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have reopened all roads into the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after they were called to two terminals to investigate a suspicious package.

NBC 6 reports the package was found outside Terminals 2 and 3 just before 2 a.m.

Deputies responded and closed all roads into the airport. A number of flights were canceled or delayed.

Ava Campbell, a passenger said her father got a text message notifying him that her flight was delayed. “I think it’s crazy because nobody knows what’s going on,” Ava Campbell, she told the news station.

Around 7 a.m., the roadways reopened and planes were seen on the runways waiting to take off.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss