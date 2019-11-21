All abord! The Polar Express runs through Central Florida

Conductor Brian Durham prepares to board the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad’s Polar Express train, Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, in Portland, Maine. The historic equipment, which operates on rails set two feet apart, was used from the 1870s until the 1940s. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

TAVARES, Fla. (WESH) —The Polar Express runs through Central Florida.

The Polar Express Train Ride is a Warner Bros. licensed, music-filled theatrical recreation of the movie that has become a Christmas tradition.

It began operating for the season on Friday and will run to Dec. 30 out of the Tavares train station at Wooton Park.

According to the Royal Palm Railway Experience website, riders will have a golden ticket punched by the conductor, experience the dancing chefs who will serve cocoa and a tasty treat and much more as the classic children’s book comes to life.

After a rousing series of Christmas carols, participants will return to Tavares and reality with a renewed sense of Christmas joy, the train’s website says.

Tickets start at $48 for a weekday coach pass and go up to $88 for a first-class ticket on weekends.

