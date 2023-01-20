MIAMI (WFLA) — A brand of alfalfa sprouts sold in Florida has been recalled over a toxic bacteria that may have it, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said Fullei Fresh recalled its sprouts after Shiga toxin producing E. coli, also known as STEC, was detected in the product.

STEC can infect people who eat contaminated food. While most healthy adults and children are unlikely to be seriously ill from eating contaminated food, very young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems can get seriously ill, according to the FDA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms can include stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and low fever. Most infections last five to seven days.

The affected sprouts were shipped to retailers and distribution centers in Florida from Dec. 9, 2022 to Dec. 23, 2022. They have a lot number of 336 that is printed on the four-ounce retail packs and on the five-pound cardboard boxes in the packages’ barcodes.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.