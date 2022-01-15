Doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A 57-year-old Alaskan pediatrician died while scuba diving off the Florida Keys Friday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died while diving with a group off Islamorada. Deputies said Kilgore was in about 45 feet of water when she began having trouble and lost consciousness on the surface.

The diving boat’s crew began CPR and paramedics were summoned, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy report is pending.