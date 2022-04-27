TAMPA (WFLA) – An Alabama man is one million dollars richer after purchasing a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Earnest Dillard, 47, of Mobile, Alabama purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2180 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million– the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.