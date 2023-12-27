MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Miami Dade Fire Rescue is responding to an incident possibly involving a helicopter in a canal, NBC affiliate WTVJ says.

The incident occurred near Southwest 184th Avenue and 122nd Street.

WTVJ says there appears to be fuel in the water, with fire rescue divers seen searching the area.

Aerial footage from the NBC6 chopper shows what appears to be at least two person being put onto a stretcher and loaded into the back of an emergency vehicle.

This is a developing news story. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.