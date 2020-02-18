Airborne deer goes through windshield, kills Florida woman

Florida

by: WDHN, Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Nexstar

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WDHN) – A Florida woman died Monday after an airborne deer that had been struck by a truck smashed through the vehicle in which she was riding.

Edna Morgan Griffin, 81, of Chipley, Florida, died from injuries she sustained in the accident, which happened around 6:30 a.m. on a state highway.  The driver of the car, Katherine Mills Comerford, 58, of Sneeds, Florida, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Dothan, Alabama, for treatment.

Jessie Alton Barnes, 47, of Graceville, Florida, was driving the 2018 Dodge Ram that initially hit the deer as it crossed the highway. The deer went airborne and crashed into Comerford’s 2010 Ford Escape.

The deer reportedly went through Comerford’s car, hitting both the driver and passenger before exiting through the back window.

Barnes, along with both of the passengers in his truck, was uninjured.

The Florida Highway Patrol, along with the Jackson County Fire Rescue and Graceville Volunteer Fire Department, assisted in the case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning"

Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development"

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County"

It Runs In The Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "It Runs In The Family"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes"

Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district"

Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father"

Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica"

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss