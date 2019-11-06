Air Force airman missing after falling from plane into Gulf of Mexico

Live Now
A C-130-J transport aircraft built by Lockheed Martin Corp. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

(WFLA) – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing airman who reportedly fell from a plane into the Gulf of Mexico during a training mission.

CNN reports the staff sergeant, who is based at Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County, was participating in a jump training mission on a C-130 plane. He fell about 1,5000 feet into the water after he deployed his parachute.

The crew said they saw the airman treading water, but when they turned back to find him, he was nowhere to be found.

The search is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

